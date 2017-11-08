My Real Estate | Home Owner’s Insurance

Everyday people ask me questions about Home Owner Insurance.

For financing that has an escrow account, the mortgage company will need to know how much the annual premium is in order to determine your total monthly mortgage payment.

I try to express to my clients that coverage comes before premium.

We understand that everyone wants to have the best rate annually but sometime that means inadequate coverage.

Understanding your policy can be confusing. That is why having the right real estate agent and insurance agent is critical.

While good financial planning is crucial in your home purchase, incorporating the right amount of insurance into your house payment is also important to plan your budget.

