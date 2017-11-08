My Fitness | Holiday Eating

Holidays

The holidays can make it difficult to stick to the health routines that we have built all year.

Many clients that I work with are terrified of the holiday season out of fear that they might sabotage their healthy routines.

I have some tips that will allow you to have fun, to be healthy, and to stay on track this holiday season.

First eat regularly so you blood sugar and appetite is stable throughout the day.

This will allow you make better choices when offered sugary foods.

At holiday parties fill up on healthy foods first and bring your own healthy treat.

Second be sure to stay hydrated, hydration curbs sugar cravings and prevents overeating.

And lastly don’t let your exercise plan become the ghost of holidays past. At Spartan Fit Center we suggest scheduling a time with a personal trainer to develop a health plan.

Pre-scheduling your workouts ahead of the Holiday’s will keep you committed and having fun.

For more information please visit Spartan Dance.com