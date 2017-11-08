MSU Spartan basketball team to unify against social injustice

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – By now you’re likely familiar with the wide variety of protest statements made by players before athletic events across the country.

They range from kneeling, locking arms in solidarity or staying in the locker room before or during the National Anthem.

The protests are calling attention to oppression of minorities and social injustice.

Protests have been seen at high school, college and professional games and have spurred often heated conversations and reactions.

Now the Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team will be unifying against social injustice.

During the regular season opening game this Friday against North Florida the team will wear t-shirts that say “WE TALKED WE LISTENED”.

Friday’s game is set for 8 p.m. at MSU’s Breslin Center.

According to a national coaches poll MSU is the second-ranked team in the nation.