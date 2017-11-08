Medicinal marijuana shops staying open through new licensing process

Most statewide medical marijuana facilities will stay open and not be shut down as originally recommended while new requirements to obtain a state license take effect.

Andrew Brisbo, Director of the Bureau of Medical Marijuana Regulation says he listened to hours of public comment, many workgroup members, and read numerous letters and emails and decided closing facilities would cause extreme concern about cannabis access.

“The most vulnerable of patients have difficulty with access, particularly with the caregiver model, so we wanted to make sure there was continuity of access for them.”

The next mogul operators need to maneuver to stay open is to make sure they match requirements listed on emergency rules planned for release later this month.

“All the facility operators are anxious to see what’s in the emergency rules because it’s going to lay out all of the qualifications for licensure, as well as the requirements for the operation for these facilities.”

On December 15 the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, otherwise known as LARA, will start taking applications and begin the review process for all applicants wanting to get properly licensed to provide pot to patients.

Brisbo says it’ll likely take a few months to do the thorough background investigations on the applicants, conduct inspections, and actually start issuing licenses, but believes by April Michigan medicinal dispensaries will finally start being legit.