Marijuana group sues Lansing City Clerk over petition signatures

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The medical marijuana advocacy group Let Lansing Vote is suing Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope, alleging he unfairly blocked the group’s effort to stop the city’s new marijuana ordinance.

The lawsuit, filed in Ingham County Circuit Court Monday, alleges Swope “improperly disqualified signatures in the referendum petition” that aimed to stop the ordinance passed by Lansing City Council September 7.

A press release from Let Lansing Vote states, “After submitting a FOIA request to the Clerk’s office, Let Lansing Vote discovered that many signatures were improperly disqualified.”

Swope denied the referendum petition last month, saying it was short the number of signatures it needed to qualify.

6 News reached out to the Lansing City Attorney’s office Wednesday. They confirmed they would be representing Swope in the suit.

They also said they have not been served the lawsuit at this time, and will not comment on pending litigation.

