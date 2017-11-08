Help with heat: Millions of dollars available to assist with bills

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Now that the temperatures are dropping it’s time think about help for MIchigan families, seniors and others who might have trouble paying winter heat bills.

Consumers Energy is working to connect their eligible customers with nonprofit organizations across the state that will make available $45 million in state money to help with heating costs.

“Help is available today. We encourage anyone facing hardship to take action immediately and not fall behind on their bills,” said Brian Rich, Consumers Energy’s senior vice president for customer experience.

The first step people can take if they believe they need some assistance is to call 2-1-1, the free service that can refer people to local assistance programs.

The time to reach out for help is now, before the really cold weather settles in.

“Thanks to warmer than usual weather this fall, early demand for help with utility bills is lower than the same time last year – so if you think you might have trouble staying warm this winter, now is the time to act,” said Tom Page, executive director of Michigan’s 2-1-1 system.

ONLINE:

Consumers Energy Assistance

Michigan 2-1-1 System