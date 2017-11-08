Groups challenge continued US detention of Iraqi nationals

By Published:

DETROIT (AP) – The American Civil Liberties Union and others are seeking the release of hundreds of people whose deportations to Iraq were suspended but who remain in custody.

The advocacy groups and attorneys representing Iraqi nationals allege in a Tuesday court filing that the government is detaining people without determining whether it’s justified.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman said Wednesday that the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

In July, a federal judge in Detroit blocked the deportation of 1,400 people to allow time to challenge their removal in immigration court. The government appealed.

Government officials say the detainees have committed crimes in the U.S. and must be deported now that Iraq will accept them. Roughly 21 percent of the 1,400 are in detention centers.

Many are Christians who fear being tortured or killed if deported.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s