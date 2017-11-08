Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance for information and to help find three people wanted for felonies.

They are pictured clockwise from upper left:

Wanted for a Felony Offense:

Martin Luther Goodson III is a 27-year-old black male who is 5’10” tall and weights 170 pounds. Goodson has black hair and brown eyes. Goodson is wanted for Felony Invasion of Privacy out of the City of Lansing.

Debra Lee Cantu is a 47-year-old white female who stands 5’3” tall and weighs 170 pounds. Cantu has black hair and brown eyes. Cantu has a Felony Warrant for Aggravated Assault out of the City of Lansing.

Josue Michel Mesa-Cabello is a 32-year-old white male who stands 5’7” tall and weighs 154 pounds. Mesa-Cabello has black hair and brown eyes. Mesa-Cabello has a Felony Warrant for Assault out of the City of Lansing.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

