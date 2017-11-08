Bill to allow guns in schools, churches, passes Michigan Senate

People could legally carry concealed guns inside schools, churches and other pistol-free zones under hotly contested legislation advancing in Michigan.

The Republican-controlled Senate approved the bills Wednesday, days after a gunman killed more than two dozen people at a Texas church.

Michigan prohibits concealed pistol license holders from carrying in nine types of buildings, including bars. The legislation would let privately owned entities continue to keep their premises gun-free. But it would legalize the right to carry in public buildings such as schools if gun owners receive extra training.

Those licensed to carry would be barred from openly carrying their weapon.

The bills go to the Republican-led House for consideration.

Gov. Rick Snyder, a Republican, isn’t weighing in publicly on the legislation. But in 2012, he vetoed a similar bill.

