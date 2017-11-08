6 Sports Team of the Week: East Lansing Trojans Football

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – As the final whistle blew Friday night, it was pure jubilation for East Lansing Trojan Football. E.L. won its first district title since 2012 with a hard fought 14-3 victory over Haslett.

“We’re elated to be in the position that we are.” Said Trojans coach Bill Feraco. “It was a hard fought game, Haslett gave us everything that they had, and we’re very fortunate to be on the upside of it.” he continued.

Sitting at 9-2 with a regional game Friday night at Battle Creek Harper Creek, the Trojans are in somewhat unfamiliar territory, but have one goal in mind.

“This could be our last time putting on the blue and white so I mean we just gotta keep giving it our 110 percent each and every day.” Said Trojan senior quarterback Connor Charamella. “I mean we don’t want this Friday to be our last day so we just want to keep playing football and try and do the best we can every week.”

Trojans coach Bill Feraco is now in his fourteenth season at East Lansing, and he has been impressed how this year’s team grew over the course of the season.

“We (coaches) asked them to believe, before they saw instead of the other way around and so it was a work in progress.” Said Feraco. “We’re kind of coalescing in a fashion that is neat to see.”

“Just to like make sure he finally gets an accomplishment he deserves (the district title)” said Charamella of his coach. “I mean he puts in so much time and effort for all of us, it’s just a great feeling to not only accomplish a goal for yourself but accomplish it for someone who loves it as much as you do”

Congratulations to the East Lansing Trojans, our 6 Sports Team of the Week.