Voters pick Schor as next Lansing mayor

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The voters have decided and Andy Schor will be Lansing’s next mayor.

With 100 percent of the vote counted Schor defeated Judi Brown Clarke by a 12,322 to 4,740 vote margin, winning by a 72 percent to 28 percent difference.

Schor is in his third and final term as State Representative in the Michigan Legislature. Schor represents the 68th District which includes most of the City of Lansing and all of Lansing Township.

Judi Brown Clarke is a Lansing City Councilwoman-at-large, where she has served as President and Vice-President of the City Council.

Schor will succeed Lansing mayor Virg Bernero, who has been in office 12 years and chose to not run for a fourth term.