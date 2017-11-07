Two new faces to join Jackson City Council

There will be two new faces on the Jackson City Council after Tuesday’s election.

Jeromy Alexander narrowly defeated incumbent Daniel Greer for the Ward 3 council seat. Just 21 votes separated Alexander and Greer.

The totals: Alexander 331, Greer 310.

Alexander will be joined by Colleen Sullivan, who beat out three other people for the Ward 6 seat. Derek Dobies held the seat and decided to vacate it when recalled.

Dobies was already running for mayor and won.

That left Sullivan, who won almost half the vote in a four-way race.

The totals:

Colleen Sullivan: 709

Jeffrey Feahr: 489

John Wilson: 230

Matthew Swartzlander: 66

They join Andrew Frounfelker, who easily won re-election to the Ward 5 seat. He beat competitor Susan Murdie by a margin of more than 3-to-1.

Arlene Robinson, who already represents Ward 1, was unopposed.