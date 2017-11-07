Two new faces to join Jackson City Council

By Published: Updated:

There will be two new faces on the Jackson City Council after Tuesday’s election.

Jeromy Alexander narrowly defeated incumbent Daniel Greer for the Ward 3 council seat. Just 21 votes separated Alexander and Greer.

The totals: Alexander 331, Greer 310.

Alexander will be joined by Colleen Sullivan, who beat out three other people for the Ward 6 seat. Derek Dobies held the seat and decided to vacate it when recalled.

Dobies was already running for mayor and won.

That left Sullivan, who won almost half the vote in a four-way race.

The totals:

  • Colleen Sullivan: 709
  • Jeffrey Feahr: 489
  • John Wilson: 230
  • Matthew Swartzlander: 66

They join Andrew Frounfelker, who easily won re-election to the Ward 5 seat. He beat competitor Susan Murdie by a margin of more than 3-to-1.

Arlene Robinson, who already represents Ward 1, was unopposed.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s