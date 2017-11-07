Supreme Court to decide who pays for judge’s legal mess

By Published:

DETROIT (AP) – Who pays the bill? The Michigan Supreme Court is hearing the case of a judge who so far is on the hook for a $1.1 million award to a former Dearborn court employee.

The Supreme Court must decide whether Judge Mark Somers is responsible or Dearborn taxpayers. Justices are hearing arguments Tuesday.

Julie Pucci was awarded $734,000 and legal fees in 2011. She said her job as deputy court administrator was eliminated after she complained that Somers was sending religious messages on stationery and proselytizing from the bench.

Before trial, Somers signed an order making Dearborn taxpayers responsible for any liability in the firing of employees. But the Michigan appeals court says Dearborn can’t be forced to pay Pucci because the verdict against Somers was in his “personal capacity.”

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s