Skubick: Move is on to let concealed weapons in gun-free zones

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Looks like the state Senate could vote as early as tomorrow on legislation to allow concealed weapons in gun-free zones such as schools and day care centers.

A Senate committee moved the plan to the floor this afternoon.

Concealed guns in schools. The Senate committee was filled with both sides in this emotional debate.

Lansing Senator Curtis Hertel, Jr said “you look at all the school shootings, this is a bad plan for Michigan.”

Sen. Ken Horn added “I think schools are fairly safe right now. I just don’t think you have to worry about it being unsafe.”

In the wake of the Texas church shooting, the Senate Republican leader Arlan Meekhof wants to ban the open carry of weapons in schools..he calls that disruptive, but he does favor concealed weapons in gun free zones.

The two sides can not agree on whether guns would defer school shootings.

“There are much more likely to be accidents than anybody stopping anything from happening,” said Sen. Hertel.

Sen. Horn claims “there are incidents recently across the nation that may have been a little bit more under control if somebody had been there with a concealed weapon.

The governor, who was not talking to reporters today, has rejected efforts such as this before saying local school should be able to opt out of a gun law.

But Republican Rep. Peter Lucido says if it’s legal to carry a concealed gun a school can’t waive the Constitution even if schools are for local control.

“Not in this case because we have an amendment and it would be unconstitutional to opt out,” insists Rep. Lucido.

Look for a Senate vote on this tomorrow.