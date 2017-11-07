Police investigating party bus company in Lansing for possible fraud

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Meridian Township Police are now investigating Christopher Staggs, owner of LansingParty.com, for possible fraud.

The investigation comes after an Okemos woman rented limos from Staggs meant for this weekend, but was left with no form of transportation, and out hundreds of dollars.

Adrienne Eastley just wanted to rent the limos for her 40th birthday, so she contacted Staggs to see if he could help her out.

“I met him before and he seemed really responsible, very motivated, driven, goal oriented, he seemed like you could trust him,” Eastley said. “We wanted a limo service and he told me that I could get a great deal…and just to go to his facebook page and click on the website.”

But when the day finally came, her driver told her there were no limos to take. That left her family, including her daughter’s 3 foster children, with no ride.

“It just makes me really sad and it breaks my heart that these kids were shown yet again that they can’t rely on an adult,” Eastley said.

Eastley spend $350 on the limos, and when they didn’t come she tried to get her money back, but Staggs wasn’t responsive.

When she reported her situation to Meridian Township Police, they told her they’d be investigating it as possible fraud. 6 News confirmed this with police Tuesday.

Now, Eastley wants to warn people so that something similar doesn’t happen to them.

“He has no limos to give a service for, and he is still taking people’s money without any intention to give them this service, which is fraud,” Eastley said.

6 News first told you about LansingParty.com last month, when a group of MSU students were left stranded at a cider mill, after the party buses they rented were impounded by police.

Then, less than a month after that, Staggs was charged with 4 counts of “operating a motor bus transportation without certificate of insurance” in Clinton County.

MDOT had also been investigating Staggs after the department found he had been operating his company without a license.

6 News reached out to Staggs Tuesday, and has still not received a response.

This is an ongoing story, 6 News will continue to keep you updated with the latest information.