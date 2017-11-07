New mayors to take office in Eaton County

There will be at least two new mayors in town.

In Eaton Rapids, the incumbent mayor was dethroned by the former police chief.

Paul Malewski beat out Steve Platte by a margin of more than 2 to 1. Malewski won by a vote of 498-221.

Olivet was guaranteed a new mayor, as incumbent Gary Peterson was not on the ballot this year.

But the two candidates were well known to voters, as Laura Barlond-Mass was a former mayor, and Debra Maxwell is a current commissioner.

Residents returned Barlond-Mass, an Olivet College professor, to the mayor’s office by a vote of 105 to 42.