New mayors to take office in Eaton County

By Published:

There will be at least two new mayors in town.

In Eaton Rapids, the incumbent mayor was dethroned by the former police chief.

Paul Malewski beat out Steve Platte by a margin of more than 2 to 1. Malewski won by a vote of 498-221.

Olivet was guaranteed a new mayor, as incumbent Gary Peterson was not on the ballot this year.

But the two candidates were well known to voters, as Laura Barlond-Mass was a former mayor, and Debra Maxwell is a current commissioner.

Residents returned Barlond-Mass, an Olivet College professor, to the mayor’s office by a vote of 105 to 42.

 

