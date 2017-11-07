My Look | Heat Styling

Published:

We all like the looks created with heat styling, but how do we protect our hair while we’re at it?

First and most importantly, use only heat styling tools when necessary  they tend to damage and dry out hair, causing it to split and look fried.

Also, try to give your hair a few days off, keeping the heat to five times a week, maximum.

To further reduce damage, use a professional-grade tool.

For instance, ceramic or tourmaline flat irons heat up faster and stay hot. That way you don’t need to hold your hair in them as long, which increases the chances of burning.

To add defense, use a conditioning treatment or a heat protectant before you style,be sure to distribute it evenly all over.

Finally, if your hair is colored or just naturally dry, get it trimmed more often.

Doing so will keep it healthy

