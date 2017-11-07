MSU leaps 12 spots in College Football Playoff rankings

Michigan State’s huge last second win over Penn State on Saturday meant a huge leap in the College Football Playoff standings.

The Spartans went from 24th to 12th – the biggest jump by any team in the top 25.

MSU, at #12, is one better than its Big Ten West rivals. Ohio State (the Spartans’ next foe) is #13, and Penn State is #14. Both the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions dropped 7 spots after losses this past weekend.

Wisconsin, at #8, is the highest Big Ten ranked team in the poll.

Those rankings will decide who plays for the national championship. Only the top four teams will make the playoff. Two teams will play in the Sugar Bowl, and two will play in the Rose Bowl. Both those games take place on New Year’s Day.

The winners square off for the title in Atlanta on January 8th.