Meijer expansion into Hillsdale County on hold for now

By Published:

HILLSDALE, Mich (WLNS) – After no action at last night’s Hillsdale city council meeting, the proposed Meijer in Hillsdale will be back before the city council for a vote.

According to City Manager David Mackie, they were missing two council members last night, and one recused himself, so they were down a number of votes, so they took no action last night.

Mackie says the city needs to make a decision for Meijer and the community.

The next regular city council meeting is Nov. 20, and Mackie expects it will be on the agenda.

Meijer has a purchase agreement on the land through the end of the year.

Mackie says both the city of Hillsdale and Fayette Township need to do the due diligence and get things done in the month of November, so Meijer has the month of December to close on agreement.

