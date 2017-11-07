Medal of Honor: Sherrod Skinner

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The brave men and women who enlist in the armed services are ready and willing to make the ultimate sacrifice.

A select few who go above and beyond their call of duty, are awarded the Medal of Honor.

A memorial that stands outside the Hannah Community Center in East Lansing is dedicated to a heroic man who grew up in the city.

He went on to fight in Korea and the sacrifice he made earned Sherrod Skinner the Medal of Honor.

Mariah Harrison has his story in the video above.

VIEWER COMMENTS:

Randy Morgan of Lansing said:

Loved the coverage of Sharrad Skinner’s Memorial and, the history behind his military career and earlier life. Thumbs up from Randy Morgan, Lansing Michigan