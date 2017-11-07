Medal of Honor: Sherrod Skinner

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The brave men and women who enlist in the armed services are ready and willing to make the ultimate sacrifice.

A select few who go above and beyond their call of duty, are awarded the Medal of Honor.

A memorial that stands outside the Hannah Community Center in East Lansing is dedicated to a heroic man who grew up in the city.

He went on to fight in Korea and the sacrifice he made earned Sherrod Skinner the Medal of Honor.

Mariah Harrison has his story in the video above.

VIEWER COMMENTS:

Randy Morgan of Lansing said:

Loved the coverage of Sharrad Skinner’s Memorial and, the history behind his military career and earlier life. Thumbs up from Randy Morgan, Lansing Michigan

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s