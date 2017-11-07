Jackson voters select Dobies as next mayor

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – The city of Jackson hasn’t re-elected a sitting mayor since 2005.

That string will continue.

There is a winner in the race to be the mayor of Jackson.

Councilmember Derek Dobies and current mayor Bill Jors squared off in a hotly contested race.

Now that the voters have spoken Derek Dobies will be the next mayor after Jors conceded just after 8:30 p.m.

Votes were still being tabulated when Jors made his concession.

Jors has been mayor for the past two years and during the campaign claimed that his goals of increased new business growth in the city was one of his biggest goals.

Dobies, a city councilmember since 2012, is also facing a recall vote to remove him from the council seat.

He chose not to contest the recall and run for mayor instead.