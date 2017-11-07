Jackson voters select Dobies as next mayor

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – The city of Jackson hasn’t re-elected a sitting mayor since 2005.

That string will continue.

There is a winner in the race to be the mayor of Jackson.

Councilmember Derek Dobies and current mayor Bill Jors squared off in a hotly contested race.

Now that the voters have spoken Derek Dobies will be the next mayor after Jors conceded just after 8:30 p.m.

Votes were still being tabulated when Jors made his concession.

Jors has been mayor for the past two years and during the campaign claimed that his goals of increased new business growth in the city was one of his biggest goals.

Dobies, a city councilmember since 2012, is also facing a recall vote to remove him from the council seat.

He chose not to contest the recall and run for mayor instead.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s