Ingham County voters poised to approve millage proposal to lift tax ceiling

By Published:

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Voters in Ingham County are apparently backing a ballot proposal that would restart a maximum operating tax levy for the county, townships and intermediate school district.

With 95 percent of the precincts reporting approval of the proposal is leading by a 52 to 48 percent margin.

The plan will lift the county’s tax ceiling from 6.4 mills to 6.8 mills.

That would mean if you own a home in Ingham County with a taxable value of $100,000 the new measure would increase taxes by about $40 more a year.

The reason behind the tax hike is to continue services including police, fire and parks as is.

After years of rollbacks and ongoing budget issues the county can no longer keep up with paying for those programs and services.

The additional revenue from the increase would raise nearly $3 million.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s