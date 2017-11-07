Ingham County voters poised to approve millage proposal to lift tax ceiling

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Voters in Ingham County are apparently backing a ballot proposal that would restart a maximum operating tax levy for the county, townships and intermediate school district.

With 95 percent of the precincts reporting approval of the proposal is leading by a 52 to 48 percent margin.

The plan will lift the county’s tax ceiling from 6.4 mills to 6.8 mills.

That would mean if you own a home in Ingham County with a taxable value of $100,000 the new measure would increase taxes by about $40 more a year.

The reason behind the tax hike is to continue services including police, fire and parks as is.

After years of rollbacks and ongoing budget issues the county can no longer keep up with paying for those programs and services.

The additional revenue from the increase would raise nearly $3 million.