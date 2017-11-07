East Lansing voters turn down added income tax question

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – In East Lansing residents decided on a request to add a one percent income tax for people who live in the city.

Voters also decided the question of adding a .05 percent tax for non-residents who work in East Lansing.

The final vote is 2,658 against and 2,200 in favor.

The income tax proposal was tied to a property tax reduction proposal, but the property tax reduction would happen only if the income tax passed.

The East Lansing City Council strongly supported the income tax hike, which was expected to bring in $5 million annually to the city’s treasury.

Michigan State University president Lou Anna K. Simon spoke out against the income tax hike, saying many employees of MSU are non-residents who would be impacted the added tax.