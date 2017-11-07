City Council races decided in Lansing and East Lansing

(WLNS) – Voters in both Lansing and East Lansing have made their decisions in a number of city council races.

In the race to fill two Lansing City Council At-Large positions, Peter Spadafore with 31 percent of the vote and Kathie Dunbar with 28 percent of the tally were voted into office from a slate of four candidates.

Jeremy Garza was selected by voters to represent Lansing’s Ward 2 on the City Council by a 2,289 to 1,640 margin over Tina Houghton.

In Lansing’s Ward 4 Brian Jackson was elected over James McClurken to serve on the City Lansing Council with a 3,366 to 1,600 tally.

In East Lansing voters elected Ruth Beier and Aaron Stephens to serve on the City Council. They were selected out of slate of three candidates running there.