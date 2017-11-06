Williamston School Board to take action on transgender policies

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Williamston Board of Education is scheduled to take action on a couple of controversial policies Monday night that will address how the school will accommodate students who are transgender.

It’s a question of whether to allow trans-gender students to use the bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their gender identity.

Since the policies were introduced, the issue has garnered a lot of attention among parents, students, and community members who packed inside the middle school cafeteria during previous meetings to speak either for or against the issue.

After hearing concerns on both sides of the issue, the board developed a policy that would fulfill two basic purposes.

According to a letter from the Board President, Greg Talberg, the first purpose of this policy is to ensure that the school community knows that Williamston Community Schools will be a place where all students, including those who may identify as transgender, are welcome and will be supported.

The second purpose is works to provide guidance to the staff in their efforts to support the often unique needs of transgender students.

During it’s meeting Monday night, the board will vote on two separate policies.

One policy specially addresses gender identity. The second policy covers all users of district facilities including restrooms and locker rooms.

You can also view the letter plus the policy drafts by clicking here.

The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Middle School Cafeteria.

The public is welcome to attend. If you are unable to make it, or prefer not to speak to the board during public comment, you can send an email to WCSBoard@gowcs.net.

6 News will be at the meeting and have a full recap of what happens later on tonight, on 6 News at 11.