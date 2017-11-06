What you’ll see on Tuesday’s ballot

(WLNS) – There are a number of candidate races and issues to be decided on Tuesday’s ballot. The polls will open at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m. If you are not sure where you should go to vote you can go to the Secretary of State’s election information page. You’ll find your precinct and confirm that you are registered to vote.

Another source of information would be the League of Women Voters of the Lansing area.

There are mayoral elections in Lansing and Jackson. In Lansing State Representative Andy Schor and City Councilmember Judi Brown Clarke are vying to succeed long-time mayor Virg Bernero. 6 News at 5:30 anchor Jorma Duran interviewed the candidates and you can see the profiles below.

Andy Schor

Judi Brown Clarke

In Jackson there are also two candidates in the race for mayor. 6 News Jackson bureau reporter Aaron Dimick has profiles on Derek Dobies and incumbent Bill Jors

Derek Dobies

Bill Jors

There are also a number of local questions on ballots.

The East Lansing city council wants to implement a new 1% income tax for city residents and a .05% tax for those who work there. Voters in that city will decide that question.

In Ingham County voters will decide on establishing separate tax limitations for Ingham County, the Townships, and the Intermediate School District.

In Jackson County there are bond requests for Concord Schools and Vandercook Lake.

See the ballot in your county:

Ingham County

Eaton County

Clinton County

Jackson County

Hillsdale County

6 News will have election results available online and on 6 News Tuesday when the polls close at 8 p.m.