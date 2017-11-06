Statewide average gas prices jump 20 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have jumped by about 20 cents per gallon in the past week amid tighter supplies in the Great Lakes region.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.72 per gallon. That’s about 54 cents more than at the same point last year.

According to online gas price monitor GasBuddy.com the price of a gallon in gas in Lansing rose 7.9 cents per gallon to an average of $2.59.

“It’s been a frenzied week at fuel pumps across the country, but without a hurricane driving up prices, many motorists have been dumbfounded about what’s taking place with the unseasonable upward trend,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Such a strong weekly upward move is rare in the fall, but is explained by a confluence of factors, including oil prices hitting a new 2017 high, a major pipeline leak resulting in disruption, autumn refinery maintenance, but perhaps among the more surprising- robust demand for gasoline so late in the season.

AAA reports that Michigan’s highest price was about $2.79 per gallon in the Marquette area. It’s the second consecutive week that the Marquette area had the highest reported average price.

The Detroit-area’s average rose about 24 cents to $2.78 per gallon.