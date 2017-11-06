Skubick: No-fault insurance changes still alive

Related Coverage Skubick: Michigan House looking to revamp the no fault car insurance system

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Even though the Michigan House rejected a no-fault car insurance rate reduction bill last week.

A key lawmaker is saying now is not the time to end the debate.

That overwhelmingly 45-63 vote rejection of a measure to slice into no-fault car insurance rates effectively killed the plan but while the Speaker Leonard and Detroit Mayor Duggan effort is dead, there’s hope that an alternative plan will now be debated.

Rep. Tim Greimel said “my hopes is that we don’t give up on this problem.”

Indeed there is a bi-partisan package still in committee that would address some of the concerns that lawmakers raised last week.

Some of the disabled who lobbied against that measure convinced lawmakers didn’t deliver enough permanent rate cuts.

Jamie Martus explains “whatever is out there is really small and its temporary and if the insurance companies want to, they can get around any rate reduction.”

And a key Democrat in this debate says the alternative bills provide permanent relief that is real and forces insurance companies to give consumers all of the savings if the bill is passed.

“There is an alternative package that actually has strong bi-partisan support that doesn’t give everyone what they want and makes all of the groups unhappy,” says Rep. Greimel. “But at the same time it doesn’t gut benefits that injured people will have.”

House Democratic leader Sam Singh wants Speaker Leonard to hold a committee meeting to move this bill.

This question is: Will he do that?