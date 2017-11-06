Skubick: No-fault insurance changes still alive

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Even though the Michigan House rejected a no-fault car insurance rate reduction bill last week.

A key lawmaker is saying now is not the time to end the debate.

That overwhelmingly 45-63 vote rejection of a measure to slice into no-fault car insurance rates effectively killed the plan but while the Speaker Leonard and Detroit Mayor Duggan effort is dead, there’s hope that an alternative plan will now be debated.

Rep. Tim Greimel said “my hopes is that we don’t give up on this problem.”

Indeed there is a bi-partisan package still in committee that would address some of the concerns that lawmakers raised last week.

Some of the disabled who lobbied against that measure convinced lawmakers didn’t deliver enough permanent rate cuts.

Jamie Martus explains “whatever is out there is really small and its temporary and if the insurance companies want to, they can get around any rate reduction.”

And a key Democrat in this debate says the alternative bills provide permanent relief that is real and forces insurance companies to give consumers all of the savings if the bill is passed.

“There is an alternative package that actually has strong bi-partisan support that doesn’t give everyone what they want and makes all of the groups unhappy,” says Rep. Greimel. “But at the same time it doesn’t gut benefits that injured people will have.”

House Democratic leader Sam Singh wants Speaker Leonard to hold a committee meeting to move this bill.

This question is: Will he do that?

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s