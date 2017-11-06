Police: Student fatally struck by car was from Detroit area

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP/WLNS) – Police say a Michigan State University student who died after being struck by a car last week was from suburban Detroit.

The East Lansing police have identified the student as 23-year-old Ki Wook Kim of Troy.

Police previously said the student was hit about 5:45 a.m. Friday and investigators believe that he was walking in a roadway in East Lansing at time.

It’s not known why the student was walking in the road near a busy intersection.

Department spokesman Lt. Chad Connelly didn’t release additional details about the crash on Monday morning.