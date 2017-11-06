My Legal | Spousal Support

Are you contemplating a divorce and wonder if you would be awarded spousal support?  Spousal support is determined based on 11 factors weighed by the court pursuant to statute.  Some of the factors are the length of marriage, age, health or ability of the parties, and employment opportunities.  Spousal support differs than child support in that it is awarded based on a court’s overall sense of equity or fairness.

Now that it is typical to have two working spouses in the household, the trend is for the court to award “rehabilitative spousal support.”  Rehabilitative spousal support is a temporary order of support to help a financially dependent spouse transition to self-support. The court’s overall goal is to ensure that both parties can divorce without suffering undue hardship.

