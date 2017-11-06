My Legal | Child Support

Has the parent of your child failed to provide financial support for your child after your separation?  Child support is the right of the child, not the parent. It cannot be waived by a parent without the court’s consent.  Courts have the authority to not only issue orders requiring parents to pay child support for the basic necessities of the child’s life, but it may also require one or both parents to pay daycare expenses and premiums for health insurance to cover the child.

Child support is calculated using an objective calculator factoring the incomes of both of the parents and the number of overnights the child spends with each parent.  To protect your child’s right to receive support, you will need to file a cause of action in circuit court.

