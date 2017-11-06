Michigan Promise program to expand to 15 school districts

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Five additional communities in Michigan will have the opportunity to set up need-based scholarship programs for local students.

The Michigan Promise Zone program is expanding from ten to 15 districts under legislation signed today by Governor Rick Snyder.

Flint could be one of the five additional Michigan Promise Zones.

Some $2 million in private donations have been announced for a “Flint Promise” initiative. Community leaders plan to make Flint graduates eligible for scholarships starting in fall 2018.

“Ensuring all Michigan students have access to a college education is essential in order to strengthen our state’s talent pipeline and prepare our young people for the 21st century workforce,” Snyder said.

The Lansing School District is one of the ten existing Michigan Promise districts.

The other nine are:

Baldwin Community Schools

Battle Creek Public Schools

Benton Harbor Area Schools

City of Detroit

School District of the City of Hazel Park

Muskegon Area Intermediate School District

Newaygo County

School District of the City of Pontiac

Saginaw School District.



The Michigan Department of Treasury certifies the Promise Zones after the district submits a development plan. In that application the district must describe the proposed promise of financial assistance, any limitations on the promise, whether graduates of a public or non-public high school must exhaust all other financial assistance, how the funds needed to accomplish the promise would be raised and how much the proposed plan would cost.