How to talk with your kids about scary situations

It seems situations like the one at Pattengill Middle School last week are happening all too often across the country right now.

Kendra Moyses, Senior Extension Educator at Michigan State University’s Extension says while kids exposed to scary circumstances can have a lasting impact, parents play a very important role in making sure they can put it behind them.

“Children’s reactions are very much based on the adult reactions around them, and so by knowing kind of what your fears are and what your concerns are, you can really kind of help your children work through those,” says Moyses.

Moyses studied the impact that school shootings and other tragedies can have on children who survive them.

She says, when it comes to helping children recover, the most important thing a parent can do is talk about what happened honestly.

“Sometimes as parents, we we think well we won’t say anything and that will keep my kid safe, but it’s much much easier to talk to them about it,” says Moyses.

Moyses says it’s also important to ask them questions about what happened so you can get a better understanding of what they’re thinking.

“That’s a really easy way to open up the conversation is to say ya know, I know there was something that happened at your school the other day, can you tell me what you know about it,” says Moyses.

While some kids may open up right away, she says others may need a little more time, so it’s important to be patient.

But when that conversation does happen, Moyses says, make sure your child can separate rumors from facts.

“You don’t have to do it harshly, but to say well actually that’s not really what happened, here’s what really happened,” says Moyses.

And while you’re talking about what really went down, she says be sure to point out what was also done to protect them.

“Focusing on yes, it was a horrible thing that happened, but remember the school kept you safe. The school locked the doors. The school moved everybody to the gym. So kind of focusing on those things that are keeping kids safe that are in place already that you have control over,” says Moyses.

If you would like an additional resources, the National Child Traumatic Stress Network may be able to help.