How the EL Center City Project construction could affect your commute

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With the official go-ahead, demolition on the multi-million Center City Project set to begin as early as next week.

So, 6 News took a look at how upcoming traffic changes will affect the thousands of drivers and public transit users that pass through downtown East Lansing every day.

Whether you take your own car, or ride in a bus, East Lansing Mayor Mark Meadows says the project’s demolition will affect your travel time.

“Lane closures will be a necessary part of the construction that goes on downtown,” Meadows said.

“Whenever you’re doing something with that main bread and butter route, it is going to make some differences,” CATA CEO Sandy Draggoo said.

Crews started to section off areas for construction on the project Monday, including closing off the Albert Street lot, and taking that road down to just one lane.

But with demolition expected to begin next week along Grand River Avenue, even more people could begin to see the traffic impacts.

“Route one that goes from the capitol to Meridian mall is our number one route,” Draggoo said. “To think that we’re going to have that route interrupted is going to make some differences for many many people.”

Once demolition begins, Meadows wants to remind people to be patient, and plan ahead.

“It’ll be kind of difficult getting through East Lansing for a while, but Saginaw is wide open, so if you need to get to the East and the West I suggest that people do that,” Meadows said.

At this point, CATA says it isn’t exactly sure how bus routes will be affected by construction.

6 News will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.

CATA also encourages riders to subscribe to Rider Alerts at cata.org. People can also use the Transit app to check up-to-the-minute information about any route detours.