Federal funds awarded for 3 Grand Traverse Bay projects

By Published:

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) – More than $1.5 million in federal funding will support three projects intended to protect against invasive species and boost water quality in Lake Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay.

U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters say the grants were awarded under the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, a wide-ranging environmental cleanup program.

The Nature Conservancy is getting $550,000 to remove invasive species that harm native fish such as lake trout, cisco and whitefish.

An additional $539,000 will go to the Grand Traverse Conservation District to improve water quality and prevent invasive plants from spreading in the Lake Michigan Dunes, Misty Acres Preserve, Trapp Farm and other locations.

The Watershed Center of Grand Traverse Bay will receive nearly $500,000 to treat storm water in Kids Creek, which flows into Lake Michigan.

