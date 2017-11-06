Demolition begins on East Lansing Center City project

Related Coverage Business owners react to halt of Center City District Project in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Demolition is expected to start today for East Lansing’s Center City District project.

Just last week East Lansing mayor Mark Meadows signed the master development agreement after a number of reports said the project was not going to happen.

According to Meadows the project was approved by the city council on June 20 and now the developer has secured financing and is ready to start.

This project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2019.

It includes a 12-story building, a new parking garage, new retail space and a 5-story apartment building for seniors.

As construction begins the Albert Avenue lot will be closed starting this morning.

Also you can expect an eastbound lane closure on Albert Avenue between Abbot Road and the east end of Albert Avenue lot.