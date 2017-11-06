“Buddy” Pet Of The Day November 6

Meet “Buddy”, our Pet Of The Day today. Buddy is a friendly, 2-year-old male cat. Buddy wants to be your buddy and he’s looking for a lap to warm. He has a loving, outgoing personality and is good with other cats. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Buddy by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440 or online at http://www.eatoncountyhumanesociety.org.
