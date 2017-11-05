Person of interest in Pattengill shooting turns himself in to police

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Kahlil Withers-Fleming, who was a person of interest in Friday’s shooting at Pattengill Academy, turned himself in to police on Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release sent from Lansing Police Chief Mike Yankowski, over the weekend, investigators determined they had enough evidence to arrest the 21-year-old for his role in the shooting.

On Monday, police are planning to present the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office with a warrant request for charges against Withers-Fleming.

A 15-year-old girl was shot on Friday in the school’s parking lot. She was sitting in the backseat of an SUV.

It happened around 4:30, just as classes were getting out, in the school’s parking lot. The teenager is not a student at Pattengill Academy.

According to police, she was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Sunday, Chief Yankowski said the 15-year-old has been released from the hospital and is recovering from her injuries.

While an investigation is underway to determine what prompted the shooting, police said the weapon involved in the incident has been recovered and there are no outstanding suspects related to the investigation.

Both Pattengill and Lansing Catholic High School went into lockdown after the shooting, while police worked to secure the scene for safety.

“LPD and the Michigan State Police want to thank the community for all of your assistance and cooperation during this shooting investigation,” the news release said. “LPD has worked in collaboration with the Lansing School District and will be on site at Pattengill Academy on Monday to assist LSD Public Safety.”

Investigators from LPD and the Michigan State Police continue to gather information and interview witnesses. Anyone with information is encouraged to call MSP D/Sgt. Troy Johnson at (517) 483-6867 or Crimestoppers at (517) 483-7867 or private message the LPD Facebook page by going to https://www.facebook.com/lansingpolicedepartment/