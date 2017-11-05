MSU alumnus returns to campus with family more than 50 years later

For Richard Lowe and his family, touring Michigan State University means more than just walking the halls and meeting new people.

This tour, was a step back in time.

Lowe graduated from Michigan State University more than 50-years ago.

He was on the swim team, No.1 in his ROTC class, and went on to become a colonel in the army where he served in Vietnam and did two tours in Korea.

For years Lowe says taking a boys trip to MSU was just talk, but in 2015 he was diagnosed with Stage 4 Metastatic Melanoma, and his kids knew this may be their last chance to make their dad’s dream come true.

“It’s one of those things you want to make memories with your dad while you still have him and I think this the health issues really brought that forward,” says Richard’s son, Steve Lowe.

Despite his dad’s battle with cancer, Steve says taking this trip down memory lane helped the family forget about their worries, even if just for a short period of time.

“Just trying to picture him as a cadet what that was like this all coming back to him about his time here and I just thought that was cool. You just don’t know what you have left. I was saying that as much as this trip is for him, it’s for us too. To come out and spend this time with him and it’s something we’ll always remember,” says Steve Lowe.

“He’s just been a model dad, and we wanted to give back to him,” says Richard’s son, Greg Brooke.

MSU football adopted a slogan for 2017, it’s “the best start here.”

Lowe says, whether he’s fighting cancer or making memories with his family, MSU helped shape him into the man he is today and he’s forever grateful.