Tens of thousands evacuate Spartan Stadium, football fans react

It was business as usual for tens of thousands of football fans who flocked to Spartan Stadium today to watch the showdown between MSU and Penn State, but mother nature intercepted causing a 3-hour long weather delay.

However, fans say they aren’t letting the delay put a damper on their day.

“This happened a few years ago twice, the first two games of the season we had to leave the stadium and then we came back and in reality, it’s just rain,” says MSU fan Jeff Pepper.

“We put up our tent once we got back to the truck, cooked some hot dogs, having a good day and just waiting it out,” says Penn State fan, Jim Beilman.

Both Pepper and Beilman were among the tens of thousands of football fans in Spartan Stadium who were told to evacuate as the storm continued to blow through.

Instead of leaving East Lansing they took shelter under tents in a parking lot, they along with other fans, say a little delay didn’t ruin their Saturday.

“We’re pretty big fans, and we feel bad that if the game finally starts and then nobody’s in there. We feel like it’s our job to stay and cheer them on, it’s a pretty big game,” says MSU fan, Carrie Evans.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were on hand to help out with the evacuation, we checked in with MSU Police Captain Doug Monette who said the department pre-plans for situations like these.

“What we do is we start getting messages out from inside the stadium and then we then have officers going around letting people know that the stadium is going to be evacuated,” says Capt. Monette.

Capt. Monette says this collaborative effort helped get everyone to safety and no-one got hurt. Despite the weather and some upset football fans, it was a success.

“We have an evacuation plan and we talk with everyone on the front end, all the agencies knew what their assignments were prior to, and we talked about it. Things went well people cooperated and everything turned out well,” says Capt. Monette.

Though the weather may have forced fans to take a time out from the game, in the end, it was their school spirit that won.