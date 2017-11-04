Storm causes thousands to evacuate Spartan Stadium, Lansing area residents without power

EAST LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Thousands of people were evacuated from Spartan Stadium Saturday due to lighting, heavy rain and thunder.

According to the Michigan State University Police Dept. social media page, officials are asking fans to seek shelter at IM West, Munn, and Wells Hall.

A 6 News crew at the stadium said a lot of people ended up leaving the game.

Officials are estimating that the game could restart around 4:15 p.m.

The storm also knocked out power to thousands of homes in the Lansing area.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light says it has crews out working to restore the power.

East Lansing Police sent out an alert, encouraging drivers to be cautious out on the roadways due to several traffic lights being down.

This is a developing story.

