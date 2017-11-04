5th Quarter prep scores November 3

Published:

Scores from the second round of the MHSAA football playoffs:

Division 1

Region 1

Rockford at Holland West Ottawa, inc.

Clarkston at Davison, inc.

Region 2

Novi Detroit Catholic Central 35, White Lake Lakeland 12

Canton 28, Belleville 25

Region 3

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 45, Macomb Dakota 20

Detroit Cass Tech 27, Dearborn Fordson 22

Region 4

West Bloomfield 41, Waterford Mott 7

Utica Eisenhower 10, Rochester Adams 6

Division 2

Region 1

Traverse City Central 17, Traverse City West 14

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 28, Muskegon Mona Shores 21

Region 2

Flushing 28, Fenton 21

Livonia Franklin 21, Livonia Churchill 19

Region 3

Ypsilanti Lincoln 21, Wyandotte 19

Detroit King 46, Detroit East English Village 11

Region 4

Oak Park 34, Birmingham Brother Rice 14

Warren De La Salle 50, Port Huron Northern 0

Division 3

Region 1

Muskegon 55, Zeeland West 20

DeWitt 36, Cedar Springs 12

Region 2

Battle Creek Harper Creek 42, Stevensville Lakeshore 24

Haslett at East Lansing, inc.

Region 3

Dearborn Divine Child 42, Redford Thurston 6

Riverview 38, Gibraltar Carlson 14

Region 4

Linden 49, Ortonville-Brandon 27

Farmington Hills Harrison 33, Warren Woods Tower 0

Division 4

Region 1

Escanaba 42, Alma 14

Williamston at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, inc.

Region 2

Belding 55, Comstock Park 49

Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Wyoming Kelloggsville, inc.

Region 3

Edwardsburg 30, Three Rivers 12

Lansing Sexton 28, Plainwell 25

Region 4

River Rouge 35, Chelsea 10

Detroit Mumford at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood, 2 p.m., Saturday.

Division 5

Region 1

Menominee at Kingsford, inc.

Clare at Reed City, inc.

Region 2

Muskegon Oakridge 38, Grant 0

Carrollton at Saginaw Swan Valley, inc.

Region 3

Grand Rapids West Catholic 42, Kalamazoo Hackett 0

Portland 35, Lansing Catholic 0

Region 4

Frankenmuth 42, Marine City 23

Ida at Algonac, inc.

Division 6

Region 1

Maple City Glen Lake at Traverse City St. Francis, 1 p.m., Saturday.

Millington 55, Houghton Lake 28

Region 2

Montague 37, Kent City 13

Ithaca 56, Laingsburg 7

Region 3

Delton Kellogg at Watervliet, inc.

Jackson Lumen Christi 51, Michigan Center 14

Region 4

Blissfield 27, Brooklyn Columbia Central 17

Detroit Central at Warren Michigan Collegiate, inc.

Division 7

Region 1

Ishpeming Westwood at Lake City, 1 p.m., Saturday.

Breckenridge 26, St. Louis 6

Region 2

Pewamo-Westphalia at New Lothrop, inc.

Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port 18, Cass City 14

Region 3

Saugatuck 14, Vermontville Maple Valley 8

Cassopolis 31, Reading 16

Region 4

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 19, Hudson 16

Madison Heights Madison 47, Riverview Richard 0

Division 8

Region 1

Norway at Iron River West Iron County, inc.

Frankfort at Gaylord St. Mary, 3 p.m., Saturday

Region 2

Hillman at Lincoln Alcona, inc.

Saginaw Nouvel 27, Harbor Beach 26

Region 3

Muskegon Catholic Central at Mendon, 1 p.m., Saturday

Climax-Scotts 14, Pittsford 13

Region 4

Petersburg-Summerfield at Ottawa Lake Whiteford, inc.

Clarkston Everest 20, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 0

8-player

Division 1

Region 1

Stephenson at Cedarville, inc.

Region 2

Central Lake 58, Suttons Bay 26

Region 3

Lawrence at Bellevue, inc.

Region 4

Morrice at Deckerville, inc.

Division 2

Region 1

Engadine at Crystal Falls Forest Park, inc.

Region 2

Onekama at Pickford, 2 p.m., Saturday

Region 3

Kinde North Huron 38, Bay City All Saints 36

Region 4

Flint International Academy at Portland St. Patrick, 2 p.m., Saturday

