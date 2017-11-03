“Sunkist” Pet Of The Day November 3

Meet “Sunkist”, our Pet Of The Day today. Sunkist is a beautiful orange tabby. He is a real snuggler and would make a great companion for a single person. Sunkist would do okay with other animals and even older children given time to adjust. You should hear this nice guy purr when he cuddles up to you! Sunkist has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Sunkist by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

