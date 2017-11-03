Police: 1 wounded by officer in shooting during traffic stop

MATTAWAN, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say an officer-involved shooting during a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle in southwestern Michigan left one person wounded and prompted the lockdown of nearby schools as a precaution.

State police say a Mattawan Police Department officer fired a gun Friday morning, wounding a woman. She was taken to a hospital and was reported to be in stable condition. Two other people fled from the traffic stop, but police say they were taken into custody shortly afterward.

Police didn’t immediately release specifics about what led to the shooting and police were investigating why the officer fired. The officer wasn’t injured.

Schools including Mattawan Consolidated Schools were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure, since they’re located close to the scene in Mattawan.