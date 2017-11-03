One dead in early morning shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – One man is dead after an early-morning shooting today in Jackson.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Moorman Drive just before 2 a.m. today after receiving reports of a shooting.

When they arrived at the Shahan-Blackstone North Apartments they found a man who had been shot several times lying on the ground.

Malik Rodriguez, 23, of Jackson was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health were he died of his injuries.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is continuing.