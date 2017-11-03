One dead in early morning shooting in Jackson

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – One man is dead after an early-morning shooting today in Jackson.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Moorman Drive just before 2 a.m. today after receiving reports of a shooting.

When they arrived at the Shahan-Blackstone North Apartments they found a man who had been shot several times lying on the ground.

Malik Rodriguez, 23, of Jackson was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health were he died of his injuries.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is continuing.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s