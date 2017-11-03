Nassar back in court, asking for trial to be moved to new location

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The disgraced team doctor from MSU and USA gymnastics, Larry Nassar, will be back in court today.

The former doctor is scheduled to stand before a judge who will hear a number of motions in the case.

He faces dozens of charges of sexual assault after police say he molested patients under the guise of treatment.

His lawyers want a judge to move the trial out of Ingham County and drop some of the more serious charges.

Nassar has already pleaded guilty to federal child porn charges and faces civil suits by more than 100 women and girls.

He maintains his innocence in the sex assault cases, saying he performed legitimate medical techniques.

