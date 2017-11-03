MSU student dies after being hit by vehicle while walking in East Lansing road

By Published: Updated:

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A Michigan State University student has died after being struck while walking in Saginaw Highway near Park Lake Road this morning.

Police were called to the scene just after 5:45 a.m. today.

Investigators have determined that a westbound vehicle hit the 23-year-old man while he was walking in the road.

The man died at the scene.

At this point in the investigation no names have been released.

This story continues to develop and will be updated as more information becomes available.

