MSU Police investigating overnight campus sexual assault

By Published:

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – East Lansing Police officers are investigating a claim that a student was sexually assaulted on campus overnight.

The student told police the assault took place Thursday night at 10:30 p.m. in Hubbard Hall.

According to a statement from the university, police were told the attacker was known to the victim.

There is no word yet on arrests.

Michigan State issued an alert to let people know the assault had been reported.

Federal law requires universities to inform the public when certain crimes are reported on or next to campus property.

