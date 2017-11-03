Michigan House OKs forgiveness of ‘responsibility’ fee debt

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan House has voted to forgive extra “responsibility” fees that have been levied on drivers for certain traffic infractions and to speed up the elimination of newly assessed fees.

The main bill won approval 103-5 Thursday. The Senate also voted recently to wipe away motorists’ debt totaling hundreds of millions of dollars, but only if their fees are six years or older.

The House voting sets the stage for further negotiations among legislators and Gov. Rick Snyder. Snyder’s office has said he has concerns about the budgetary impact of forgiving the debt, but is working with lawmakers and monitoring the various versions of the bills and associated costs.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s