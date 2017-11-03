Judges blocks child pornography evidence to be used in state trial

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Larry Nassar’s attorneys were in court Friday afternoon to discuss several motions they filed in the sexual assault case against him.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina blocked a request from prosecutor to use evidence, including 30,000 pictures and videos from federal child pornography charges in Nassar’s state sexual assault trial.

If you re-call, Nassar pleaded guilty to three child pornography charges earlier this year.

Nassars defense attorneys asked the judge to consider a number of motions, which included delaying the trial so they have time to review an overwhelming amount of evidence and also change of venue due to the large amount of media attention both locally and nationally.

The judge denied both of those saying the trial will start as scheduled which is on December 4th and will not move the trial because she said the court will find potential Ingham County jurors who are capable of listening to the case, despite all of the information that’s been put out there.

The judge also denied a motion from the defense that would hold the Michigan Attorney General in contempt for not following a court order.

Nassar faces more than 20 first degree criminal sexual conduct charges in the state cases against him.

He has maintained his innocence in both Ingham and Eaton County saying the treatments he performed on his patients were accepted medical techniques.

Nassar has only admitted guilt in the federal case against him. He is set to be sentenced in that case the first week of December.

That same week, he will start his trial in state court.